They were sold and made to wed their brothers. China’s fostered child brides now want answers

PUTIAN, China: For the first two years of their marriage, Hu Jinxiang, who got married at 16, avoided her foster brother turned husband by sleeping in a separate bedroom.

It was Chinese New Year when her foster family lost their patience. At her husband’s behest, her foster father banged on her door, demanding that it be opened.

“I felt disgusted every time (my husband) touched me,” recalled Hu, now aged 50 with three children. “There’s no cure for that feeling.”

She was a “tong yang xi”, or fostered child bride, whose experience exemplified an age-old practice in China for families to marry foster siblings to each other.

Men from such families were typically poor and could not afford bride prices in the marriage market.

Between the 1970s and 1990s, an estimated 30,000 to 100,000 baby girls were sold to families in Putian, Fujian province. Many of them were from the nearby district of Changle.

WATCH: The women who were sold to marry their brothers (46:33)