China isn’t having enough babies. Can that change, or is its economic miracle at risk?

BEIJING: Zhang Rui and her husband, Qiang Zihe, are an anomaly among their friends in Beijing. The couple, in their late 30s, have two children and want to have a third.

“We like children. We rather enjoy raising (them) and watching them grow,” said Zhang, 38. “Having siblings will give them more companionship. I feel they can support and look after each other.”

But her friends find it “unbelievable” that she has two children, let alone three.

After all, Zhang and her peers were brought up to value the one-child family as the perfect model, thanks to the country’s strictures against having more children, which began in the late 1970s.