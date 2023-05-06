China’s private tuition ban brought down the industry overnight — but parents won’t let it die

BEIJING: During school holidays, eight-year-old Zaizai is sent to live with his English tutor — sometimes for 10 days, sometimes for a month. His two-year-old sister tags along for exposure to the language.

It matters little to their mother, Lu Ai, that this arrangement is illegal.

Since July 2021, private tuition over weekends and holidays has been banned for Chinese students below 16. No new licences have been issued for academic tuition centres, while existing centres had to register as non-profit institutions. Schools have also had to reduce daily homework.

The policy, known as “shuang jian”, or double reduction, is aimed at easing pressure on students in China’s notoriously stressful educational system.