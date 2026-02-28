Inside China’s self-driving revolution: What Singapore can learn from its robotaxis, air taxis

GUANGZHOU/SHENZHEN/SINGAPORE: Imagine a driver who never tires — not even after 18 hours of driving — never gives in to road rage, sees the road through 360 degrees, reacts in milliseconds and, on some rides, may even offer a back massage.

Well, such a driver does not exist, not in human form at least.

In parts of China, autonomous vehicles (AVs) are already ferrying passengers across city districts, gliding through busy junctions without anyone behind the wheel, and delivering parcels late into the night without drivers clocking in overtime.

“When people in China buy electric vehicles, the autonomous driving features are … almost like a basic, standard feature,” said Xiao Jinyang, whose Xpeng car can change lanes, brake and park itself, though a human must remain ready to take over.