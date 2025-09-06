After show of might, is China now ready to invade Taiwan by 2027?

BEIJING/TOKYO/TAIPEI: Hundreds of aircraft and ground equipment, some never been displayed before in public, rolled forward in a show of power when China marked Victory Day and the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

The grand finale to the military parade on Sep 3 was the new DF-5C intercontinental strategic nuclear missile. China’s media report that the missile has “the entire globe under its strike range”.

This whole parade of weaponry was confirmation of what some analysts have long been discussing.

“China’s military modernisation is quite unprecedented. It’s certainly the fastest, most ambitious modernisation in peacetime that we’ve seen in modern history,” said David Sacks, a fellow for Asia studies in the United States-based Council on Foreign Relations.

“What’s worrying is not just the sheer scale, … it’s also the advanced capabilities.

“If you look at hypersonic missiles (and) … China’s most modern fighter jets, a lot of these are (on a par with) the United States. … In some areas, they’re even ahead.”