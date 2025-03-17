When upholding sovereignty is a balancing act: Here are 4 ways city-states like Singapore do it

SINGAPORE: Lorries from construction sites all over Singapore are going to one of the easternmost points of the country, in Changi, every day.

There, where land meets water, they form lines delivering valuable material: sand and soil. Barges are waiting to be loaded and then carry the volumes of earth to Pulau Tekong, the site of busy land reclamation works.

The island, a training area for Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) soldiers and combat vehicles, is being expanded to meet those needs.

It is not the first such project at Pulau Tekong. With its proximity to Johor, there was a land reclamation case between Singapore and Malaysia heard by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea in the early 2000s.

That case was resolved with both countries agreeing on slight modifications to the Tekong reclamation then and agreeing to monitor the area’s ecology, with Singapore also compensating Malaysian fishermen and paying for some protection works across the Johor Strait.