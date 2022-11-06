How cops busted a scam call centre in Taiwan targeting victims in Singapore

TAIPEI and SINGAPORE: It was a building with doors and windows blocked by curtains. Sealed off from the outside world, it bore the features of a typical scam call centre.

During stakeouts, the police saw a man going in and out and returning with almost 20 bento boxes at a time.

When more than 10 people are “actively scamming” in a call centre, “you know they aren’t just cheating tens of thousands” of dollars, said Tai Ming-Yu, a detective in Taiwan’s Miaoli County police bureau. “They’re scamming hundreds of thousands, even … millions of dollars.”

What was unusual, however, was seeing “this many scammers at once” in the mountainous county, he added.

Before the pandemic, Taiwanese scammers would set up call centre operations overseas. But because of COVID-19, more of them chose to stay in Taiwan and use masking technology to “fool the police into thinking they’re still based overseas”, said Lin Yen-Liang, a public prosecutor at the High Prosecutors Office.

This change in location presented Taiwanese authorities with a “good opportunity” to nab them after reports of a Taiwanese scam syndicate targeting individuals in Singapore surfaced in February last year.