Growing up in costumes, getting married in the same way — this is life as a mascot maker

SINGAPORE: It was a wedding where the guests were dressed in their wildest imaginations.

The groom’s 75-year-old grandmother was at the Chinese banquet lunch as the Evil Queen in Snow White. His mother, 57, came as Cinderella’s fairy godmother. And his three-year-old nephew was the world’s strongest kid, Bamm-Bamm Rubble in The Flintstones.

In the lead-up to Sanee Neo and Kathy Tam’s wedding last Saturday, the couple’s family and friends were offered a catalogue of 50,000 outfits to choose from, courtesy of Sanee’s family business, Customade Costume and Merchandise.

So among the 280 guests at Parkroyal on Beach Road were several Empress Dowagers, astronauts and a Shaolin football team (Sanee’s actual team-mates).

There was also a Na’vi from the film Avatar, though his only gripe was that he was not wearing blue face paint.

“What we wanted was for everyone to get away from their crazy days at work and then, for that special weekend, to have fun with costumes,” said second-generation business owner Sanee. “This was the only way we’d hold our wedding.”