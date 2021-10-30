Could Germany show Singapore the way to endemic-COVID life? Big events, a return of nightlife, and regular self-tests

SINGAPORE/ MUNICH: In Singaporean Laura Low’s household, guests who do an antigen rapid test for COVID-19 before showing up for a social gathering are very much appreciated.

For her family, self-tests have become a matter of routine. They test themselves every three days if they have social engagements on their calendar.

It’s a form of social responsibility as life goes back to normal in the presence of COVID-19, said Low and her husband Stefen Schleser.

The couple, who have two children, live in a country that adopted an endemic COVID-19 approach months earlier: Germany.

In the state of Bavaria, nightclubs reopened this month and large events have returned. Children resumed face-to-face lessons and sports months ago, and people can dine in big groups and walk around maskless outdoors. Travel restrictions have also lifted.

Could this offer a glimpse of what’s to come in Singapore? Talking Point’s Steven Chia finds out what the people of Munich are doing, and asks an infectious disease expert how Singapore can move towards COVID-19 as an endemic disease.