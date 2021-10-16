Home recovery concerns: Household spread of COVID-19 makes up ‘less than 10%’ of cases: MOH official

SINGAPORE: Even without having a room with an attached bathroom, those recovering from COVID-19 at home can mitigate the risk of infecting other household members, a doctor and a Ministry of Health (MOH) official have assured.

Most home recovery patients do not have an en suite bathroom, and this has caused worry and frustration for families in Singapore as thousands of new COVID-19 cases are diagnosed each day.

Since Sunday, home recovery has been the default for more people with COVID-19 – except for groups such as children below a year old and vaccinated people aged 80 and older. As of Oct 14, 16,723 people were on home recovery, making up nearly 78 per cent of COVID-19 community cases.

Household transmissions make up “less than 10 per cent” of cases, with the remainder from settings such as eateries, said Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, MOH’s group director of crisis strategy and operations.

It is important to take precautions, he added.

Family members can share a toilet with an infected person if they wipe it down after use, ventilate it for 30 minutes between users, and cover the toilet seat before flushing, said Dr Rachel Teoh, co-founder of telemedicine provider MaNaDr.

“Studies have shown that most of the transmission happened during mask-down activities. It’s not really when they talk to each other or the usage of the toilet,” she said. “So long as the COVID-positive patient (remains) in the room when they have their meal, I think it’s fine.”

From her experience, only a quarter of home recovery patients have en suite bathrooms, she said.