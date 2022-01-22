Amid the pandemic, Indonesia’s children struggle to stay in school and survive loss of parents

Many other students in Indonesia have dropped out amid the pandemic.

According to a September 2021 World Bank report, about 2 per cent of children aged five to 18 who had been enrolled in school up to March 2020 were no longer enrolled in November 2020. That is about 1.3 million students.

The most cited reason for dropping out was lack of money to pay school fees.

“It may be that some of these children are re-enrolling now … But it’s also likely that many dropped out permanently and have been joined by other student drop-outs during 2021,” noted World Bank senior education specialist Noah Yarrow.

The pandemic has had far-reaching implications for Indonesia’s children, their education and future, which the programme Insight explores.

WHEN STUDYING IS HARD TO DO

Even for those in school, the long periods of lockdown posed a challenge when classes had to move online.

“When we had questions, it was so difficult to ask, even if we tried to explain (them) on WhatsApp,” said Tasya. “Direct interaction is much better.”

Her teacher, Yurni, agreed, adding that most of the parents — who are in the medium- and low-income brackets — may also be unable to provide what the students need most: Adequate internet connection.

“Sometimes when we reached out (to the children), they said they were unable to join the online class. We asked them why, and they said they were running out of internet quota,” said the teacher, who goes by one name.

Although more schools have reopened, catching up on what students have missed is another challenge.