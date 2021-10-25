Crisis of a generation: Shuttered schools in the Philippines could mean a lifetime of poverty

MANILA: The Philippines, one of only two countries in the world that has not resumed face-to-face classes due to COVID-19, is gearing up for a limited re-opening of up to 120 schools next month.

But for 12-year-old Jonathan Mapa and around 2.3 million children said to have dropped out since March last year, it may be too late.

When schools first closed, Jonathan used his sister’s phone to tune in to online classes. But that stopped after she had to relocate to another city for work, and the family could not afford another phone – not when they were surviving on water, rice and salt every time there was a lockdown. “We had no more money to buy more food,” said Jonathan.

“I was envious of the other children. They owned cell phones,” he said, breaking down in tears.

And to the dismay of his father, Jonathan took up hazardous work nine months ago to earn some income for his family.