In the ‘dabao’ food era, how to know if you’re using disposable plastic containers safely

SINGAPORE: Takeaways have been a lifeline for hawkers and other food and beverage businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, especially when dining out was banned.

The “dabao” (takeaway) culture was alive and well in Singapore, however, even before the pandemic.

And much as the authorities and zero-waste advocates have called on consumers to bring their own reusable containers when visiting their favourite food stalls, most people find it more convenient to use the single-use containers provided by the businesses.

But what exactly are these containers made of, are they suited for all kinds of food and is it safe to reuse them? CNA Insider’s Talking Point web original series seeks answers from pharmacologist and toxicologist Henry Leung.

1. WHAT’S IN MY CONTAINER?

Disposable food containers are generally made of plastic resins mixed with some additives, said Leung. Additives are chemical substances that could improve the performance of the plastic by, for example, making it more flexible, or improve its physical appearance.

“Some of these additives are added if the disposable box is designed to hold high-temperature food,” added the senior lecturer at Nanyang Polytechnic’s School of Chemical and Life Sciences.

As for the container’s main ingredient, the resin identification code at the bottom of some containers — in the middle of the recycling logo — lets you know what type of plastic it is. Here is what the numbers mean: