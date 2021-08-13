‘Dangerously beautiful’ Indonesia needs a plan to avoid pandemic trap, says epidemiologist

JAKARTA: Indonesia needs a systematic and targeted national plan to avoid falling into the “pandemic trap” where infections fluctuate, deaths remain high and hospitals remain overwhelmed by cases, says a prominent Indonesian epidemiologist.

Pandu Riono of the University of Indonesia, who has criticised his country’s COVID-19 measures, says the lack of success so far in suppressing infections stems from lost opportunities last year.

If Jakarta had been placed on a really strict lockdown that was actively enforced when the first cluster was found in early March last year, the virus “wouldn’t have spread to other cities in Java” or to other Indonesian islands, he argues on CNA’s In Conversation that aired this week.

The government must now plan what it should do and achieve in the coming year and the year after, he says. “Without planning, there’s no way we can control this pandemic.”