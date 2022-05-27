She’s deaf and has a heavy vehicle driving licence. Would you hire her as a lorry driver?

SINGAPORE: An adventurous girl — that is the kind of person Elina Kuduro says she is. And the last thing she wants to feel is that she is a burden just because she is deaf.

“I love to prove to myself that I’m able to do anything, despite my disability,” says the 28-year-old, who has had profound hearing loss since birth. “I like to be independent.”

At the age of 19, she started working as a delivery rider, first for Domino’s Pizza and then KFC. After a few years, she took a job as an administrative assistant but later realised she preferred to be outdoors.

“I don’t see myself working in an office as I feel trapped and bored sitting around all day,” she says.

She is a full-time GrabFood rider now and usually clocks up 11 hours a day, five days a week. Her deafness does not stop her from doing a good job, says Kuduro, who can read lips and speak.