Were their degrees ‘wasted’? From graduates to fishmonger, livestreamer, tyre mechanic

SINGAPORE: When Tsuri Xie first began posting videos of her car-wrapping work on TikTok, she met with a stream of comments from drivers insisting that they would “never let a girl touch (their) car”.

It is a familiar refrain in an industry that has long had a masculine image.

Yet, this is where the 36-year-old is determined to stake her claim as a vinyl car wrapper. “How I manage a muscle ache (is to) just grind and work through it,” she said.

“If we accidentally poke ourselves with the penknife or scald ourselves with the heat gun, it’s just another day. … Spray some alcohol on it and then just get back to work.”

What was once the cause of scepticism has now become part of her appeal.