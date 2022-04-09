Must watch: Better ‘a beggar here than an emperor there’ — life after Hong Kong, and the struggle to resettle

CREWE, United Kingdom: British mothers never seem to shout at their children, Fiona Lai thought after trips to the supermarket.

The 31-year-old Hongkonger and new arrival in the United Kingdom, meanwhile, was always yelling at her daughter: “Chow Hoi Nam, stop!”

But at a party for Hong Kong immigrants organised by staffing firm KPI Recruiting, British recruiter Charlotte Shaw told Lai that “all parents are the same”.

“If you haven’t seen it, they might just shout when they get home,” Shaw said.

Months earlier, Lai and her husband, Chow Yu Man, 40, had packed their bags and headed to the UK with two children, aged seven and three, in tow.

They were among nearly 90,000 residents — 1.2 per cent of Hong Kong’s population — who left in the 12 months after China passed a national security law in June 2020 aimed at tackling secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces in the territory.

The new law came after widespread pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Many who left headed to Britain, which offered residents of its former colony the chance to settle in the UK and to apply for citizenship after six years if they meet the requirements.

“I used to think only the rich can emigrate. I never thought I’d leave,” said Lai.