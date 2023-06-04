I gave my children the freedom I didn’t have. Then my daughter developed an eating disorder

* Names have been changed.

SINGAPORE: It was the last day of school before the June holidays, and when Ivy* picked her daughter up from school, the latter thought they were off to a family lunch.

Instead, they soon pulled up at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH). “I’m sorry,” Ivy told her daughter, Sophie*. “We have to hospitalise you because you’re not getting better.”

It was a last resort for Sophie’s parents, a year after she was diagnosed — at age 16 — with anorexia nervosa, an eating disorder characterised by an intense fear of gaining weight and an unhealthy obsession with exercise.

She had been getting family-based treatment, whereby parents take the lead in supervising their child’s eating until the child reaches a healthier weight. As part of this, Ivy and Sophie had to draw up a contract — with help from a psychologist — for Sophie to hit weight targets for every medical appointment.

Not meeting those targets would mean the loss of privileges like going to school camps, meeting friends and having access to her devices. And as a stay-at-home mother, Ivy was the one enforcing compliance.

“I had to be very strict with her and treat her like a small child,” says Ivy, 58. This made Sophie angry, and mother and daughter ended up shouting at each other.

Despite all this, Sophie did not gain weight. Ivy remembers seeing discarded food in the toilet bowl and catching her lying about eating as well as exercising secretly in her room.

This was why Ivy and her husband eventually had to have Sophie hospitalised in 2019.

“I felt terrible,” recalls Ivy. “I had to do something that I didn’t want to do, … but I believe it was needed, even if she disagrees.”

