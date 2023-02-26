How education became an arms race, and what can be done to improve meritocracy

“Many times, I went to school (without) money to buy food. But I (couldn’t) show my empty (lunch) box to my friends. Not very nice,” recalled the son of a taxi driver and a seamstress.

“The system gives us the opportunity, although just based on studies, to get out of poverty and get a better job.”

The system is meritocracy, where advancement and economic rewards are the result of talents, achievement or effort instead of one’s family background, connections or social class.

But there has been blowback in Singapore and other societies over whether meritocracy has become “a block to equality of opportunity” — in the words of Yale Law School professor Daniel Markovits — rather than an “engine” for it.

This is because, over time, “those who’ve made good in the meritocratic system” can give their children “a better starting point than those who haven’t”, said Institute of Policy Studies deputy director (research) Gillian Koh.

The system may have been “very fair” in 1965 when everyone was “equally poor”, she noted.

“But after the first round, and certainly after the second round of a meritocratic system where people are sorted based on their grades, their academic achievement, those who’ve done well … will be in positions of advantage and will have lots of resources to ensure that their children do better.”

How then did meritocracy turn learning into an arms race? The first of the two-part documentary, Measuring Meritocracy, examines the issue as experts and people from different walks of life weigh in with suggestions for improving the system at schools.

WATCH: Meritocracy in Singapore schools — Can it breed inequality? (46:48)