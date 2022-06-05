‘Not as simple as putting them away’: In elder abuse cases, social workers help abusers too

SINGAPORE: Daughter-in-law stops her children from interacting with their “dirty” grandmother. Grandma is also not allowed to cook at home.

Then one day, daughter-in-law hits Grandma’s head with an object, and the older woman picks up an item in self-defence. She reports her daughter-in-law to the police and applies for a personal protection order (PPO).

Grandma has another child who wants her to move in, but she refuses to leave her oldest son’s home. She believes it is only right to live with her “male descendant”.

This was the situation that social worker Valencia Ng faced when trying to help the elderly woman about five years ago.

It made Ng realise that while it is important for the elderly to be physically safe, there are other factors to consider. Family relationships, however imperfect, may be equally important to them.

Removing or distancing them from those relationships could cause psychological harm, Ng told CNA Insider on the podcast Heavy Duty. “We have to consider all kinds of safety.”