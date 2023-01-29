Having hot showers nowadays? Here are 7 tips so your water heater won’t kill you

SINGAPORE: When Thakshnamurthy’s family moved into a seven-year-old resale flat in 2021, he did minor renovations but left the electrical system and water heater in place as everything looked “brand new”.

Then last November, fire broke out in the bathroom when his son was showering. His wife immediately went out to switch off the electricity at the mains while he got everyone else to leave the flat. No one was hurt.

The fire was due to improper installation of the connecting wires between the water heater and the circuit breaker, which eventually melted the wire insulation.

After that, Thakshnamurthy spent more than S$2,000 getting a licensed electrician to rewire his entire home and install a new water heater.

“It was very scary,” he told Talking Point as he showed programme host Steven Chia photos of the charred bathroom.