I joined an investors’ chat group - and lost some US$70,000 in a scam

He greeted me and asked me what I was trading on the United States stock markets, how my investments were going, what stocks I was buying. This was all aligned with the purpose of the group, so I shared my views with him, and we began talking.

EXPLORING CRYPTOCURRENCY

In the group, we had some unofficial leaders — people who actively shared their trades and gave advice daily. I thought Andy might’ve been one of them, because he seemed quite knowledgeable. You could see him getting it right when he talked about stock movements.

Although he tried to talk about our personal lives, I didn’t share much because I was married and wasn’t looking for love or another relationship.

We talked for about a week before he suggested moving to another messaging application, Telegram. He also brought up cryptocurrency, which was very hot about a year ago. While it was a blind spot for me because I’d never dealt with it before, I was open to all sorts of financial instruments.

I didn’t think twice about it.

He sent me a link which brought me to another platform. He showed me how he traded on the platform, bbkx DT, and it seemed easy, especially with someone guiding you. I downloaded the app.