Meet Eve, the first guide dog fully trained in Singapore

After 20 years of using a white cane and two years on GDS’ waiting list, he relishes the freedom he has experienced with Eve since they were paired in June.

“If I walk to the place that I’m familiar with, I don’t have to think so much. (I can give her) some of the tasks,” said the 43-year-old, who has had glaucoma since he was a teenager.

Somewhere that used to take about 20 minutes to reach takes 10 minutes or less for him and Eve now. “I don’t have to find the pillars (and) count the pillars, or I don’t have to listen to as many things with her around,” he said.

The pair trained for three weeks to get to this stage of teamwork. Chan had to learn to trust Eve’s instinct instead of his own; she had to learn his regular routes and be weaned off her trainer.

“The first week, I lost my way … downstairs too many times,” said Chan. Eve also refused to do her business for one too many days, as she had trouble getting used to her new home environment.

While the training could be stressful and tiring initially, as Chan had to learn things like how to position his body relative to Eve, and they had to match each other’s pace, the pair soon developed a bond. They even go for morning jogs these days.