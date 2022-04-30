This ex-addict’s honesty about his past is helping others battle their own demons. Here’s how

He was allowed to spend the final six months of his prison term at a halfway house, and this also helped to transform his outlook. “There, we were taught to be positive,” he says.

There were posters on the walls reminding him, for instance, to show care and concern, communicate and take responsibility. He tried to practise one philosophy each day. “It’s quite hard to practise; it takes time because human beings are creatures of habit,” he says.

These days, however, his friends and family are struck by his positivity. His friends will remark, “Wah, now the words coming from your mouth (are) all good things, no more bad things”, he cites.

“I’m glad to hear that because at least I’ve done something new,” he adds.

He has tried to turn positive thinking into action since his release in 2012. His father, who introduced him to the world of drugs when he was in primary school, was released from prison over a year ago and lives with him now.

Sufian made sure he was there for him and for his third brother, who was released about three years ago.

Some relatives, when told his father was doing well, have replied, “No lah, for how long only?” He disagreed with them politely but also told his father to prove to others that his past was behind him.

Trust, or the lack of it, is also an issue that people in recovery face.

Sufian himself took two years after his final release from prison to win back his family’s trust. The day he knew he had done so was when he arrived late at a relative’s house for prayers for a deceased uncle.

His relatives waited for him to arrive after work before they started — relatives “who didn’t want to look at my face in the past”, he says, because the old drug-fuelled Sufian used to steal when he went to others’ houses.

So when some peers share their concern about their parents distrusting them, he will respond: “You come out of detox for one or two weeks, (and) you expect them to trust you?