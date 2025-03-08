Mother, doctor, ex-inmates: Meet some unsung heroes in CNA series Extraordinary People

SINGAPORE: It was 2012 when Steven Goh, a financial adviser then, was waiting for a client at a Housing Board void deck, and from nowhere an elderly woman approached him.

“Eh, boy … can you come to my house to take a look? I need your help,” he recalled her telling him.

Initially, he thought it was a ploy to get money. But when he stepped inside her flat, he found it filled wall-to-wall with metal junk, much like a “karang guni’s” storeroom. All she wanted was help with clearing it out.

So he posted a call for volunteers on Facebook, and a group soon rallied to the cause.

“(Decluttering her home) was even more tiring than a normal workout in a gym,” Goh recollected. “But … that sincere ‘thank you’ from her (was something) I never got before.”