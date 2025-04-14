‘Probably a bad dream’: Stage 4 cancer at 30 and how this millennial is navigating through it

SINGAPORE: The last thing Lee Hwee Ling expected on her wedding day was to wake up on the floor, surrounded by petrified guests. She was midway through her speech when the world suddenly tilted.

“I said something like, ‘Bob, I don’t feel well. I’m going to pass out,’ and the next thing (I knew), I’d collapsed,” she recounts.

What most guests did not know was that just a month earlier — shortly after celebrating her 30th birthday — Lee had been diagnosed with Stage 4 appendiceal cancer, a rare disease that had spread to her abdomen and ovaries.

By the time she walked down the aisle, she was in the thick of her second round of chemotherapy. The fainting fit, her oncologist later said, was probably brought on by a mix of dehydration, fatigue and stress.