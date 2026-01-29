Despite vision loss, she still declutters rental flats to restore dignity to hoarders’ homes

SINGAPORE: For close to 30 years, a rental flat in Clementi had not been cleaned.

Inside, a 76-year-old man had been living amid piles of newspapers, rubbish and furniture overrun with bed bugs, with space for movement limited to narrow pathways. His toilet had not been washed in decades either.

“It’s because there’s a lot of money inside all these newspapers,” Fion Phua of volunteer platform Keeping Hope Alive said. “He was worried that people (might come in and) throw away (his money).”

But that finally changed when he accepted Phua’s offer of help.

She leads a network of volunteers to improve living conditions for underprivileged Singaporeans. And more than 10 volunteers came to clean the man’s flat, fully briefed on its state.

Wearing protective gear, they began clearing the hall and kitchen. The walls were repainted, the toilet scrubbed, and a chemical wash was done for the entire flat.