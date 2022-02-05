In a first, 5 inmates jailed multiple times tell all from inside Changi’s maximum-security prison

Nowadays, prison officers are also more aware of issues that inmates have.

“Previously (inmates) didn’t share anything with the officers. The moment they came inside, they saw the blue uniform — for them, it was like the enemy,” said Muhuthan, a personal supervisor.

“But now it’s changing. They’re sharing a lot of things.”

There are about 20 inmates under each personal supervisor. Typically, Muhuthan interviews them once a quarter. “But sometimes, when the inmates have issues, they can come and request to see us anytime,” he said.

This was how, during conversation with Khai, it emerged that he was struggling emotionally without any visitors.

Visits work this way: One visit card per inmate is issued to a main cardholder, a family member aged 21 or over. Children can then visit inmates if accompanied by an approved adult visitor or a social worker.

This means Khai’s daughter needs an adult cardholder before she can visit.

Inmates can also request phone calls to deal with family emergencies. And to help Khai, Muhuthan granted him a call to his mother.

But it ended in dispute, said the inmate, after his stepbrother and his stepbrother’s wife “jumped in” on their phone’s loudspeaker. “Why don’t I have a family who’s understanding?” he lamented. “The 10 minutes … just went to waste.”

MAKING A BREAK WITH THE PAST

It was an argument, too, that led to Khai’s latest incarceration.

His father had a doctor’s appointment, and they were supposed to meet up with his then girlfriend, but she never turned up, he narrated. “That’s what led me to frustration, anger,” he said.

“She replied after a few days. She said she was going to explain everything to me. She said that she was on the way. That was around 5:30 p.m. I just kept waiting at that MRT station. She turned up at 9:30 p.m.”

Eventually, he became very heated and “grabbed her to show (her) the pain, the struggle” that he had gone through.

“I felt good,” he admitted. “After time (has passed), I understand myself. It’s not worth it. That’s something new that I learnt.”

He and other inmates had learnt during a schema class to be aware of how their past affects their behaviour.

A schema, in psychology, is an entrenched belief that people have of themselves, others and the world around them, which can be formed by childhood memories and adult experiences.

“If hitting someone else was rewarding in the past, that increases the chance of using violence in the future,” Rashida cited as an example.

“For Khai especially, there were repeated times when he used violence to get what he needed. And if it worked, it’d further strengthen that belief that … ‘violence will solve my problems’. After a while it became like … an automatic response.”

What SPS psychologists try to do in these classes is “address what’s really an issue that’s driving the violence” and then teach the inmates to “challenge or accept these thoughts so that they’ll come up with a more balanced perception”.

This module is part of the violence intervention programme for inmates who need it. The activities include mindfulness exercises, which teach them to focus on what they can see, hear and feel. These exercises are meant to alleviate anxiety.

To also help inmates in the programme manage their emotions and behave well while in prison, they can earn points as a group. At the end of each week, these points can be exchanged for privileges, which range from extra time outside their cells to movie screenings.

Usually, they get to watch a film once every three to four months, said Boon Keng, and it is “nicer than watching (one) in the cinema”. He added: “Maybe this is where we’ve lost something, then we appreciate something.”

Each inmate is also awarded up to 20 points a month for good conduct, which can be accumulated and exchanged for privileges such as photos, extra visits and snacks.

“Photos are very precious here,” said Graceson. “You have to accumulate 60 points for one photo.”

Another form of rehabilitation for inmates is work. Prior to incarceration, many inmates did not hold stable jobs, so work programmes help to instil good work ethic and discipline.

In the central kitchen for Changi Prison’s cluster B, for example, lunch and dinner for officers, volunteers and inmates — about 7,000 to 8,000 meals per day — are prepared by inmate workers, guided by chefs from the Singapore Airport Terminal Services.

Here, tools such as kitchen knives are chained up for safety, “and we’ll see who’s suitable for which location”, said Vinod.

“Let’s say the veggie cutting area requires a lot of cutting and grinding, so we need inmates here with the correct composure and the correct mind to perform this type of task.”

Inmate workers are paid once a fortnight. A portion of their salary will go towards their savings, and they can use the other portion to buy canteen items ranging from snacks to scented soap.

Graduands of violence intervention programmes who display good conduct and are a good influence on other inmates can be hand-picked to work as peer facilitators. They are trained by psychologists to assist in programme activities.

Rusdi, for example, was a peer facilitator before he was transferred to a pre-release programme about a month before his release date.

“He’s a very good inmate, but that doesn’t mean all the good inmates are good citizens,” said his supervisor, Muhuthan. “We have a lot of experience where the inmates obey, but after two months, they come back.”

Rusdi knows this all too well. “After my first incarceration, I still thought that drugs weren’t so addictive, thinking that you have the choice to use them or not,” he said.

He was a fitness trainer “living the high life, a luxurious life”. He added: “People want to get a car, to get a bike, to get a house, to get every single thing — I managed to get it all done before I even hit 30.”

But he was getting things done by depending on crystal methamphetamine, also known as ice. The strong stimulant drug is highly addictive and can lead to psychosis or even death.

His latest jail sentence of three years and four months was given after he had trespassed on the grounds of the Istana, high on drugs. When he was caught, he was also carrying a drug utensil.

“For this release (from prison), I need to tell myself that I can’t use (drugs) at all,” acknowledged Rusdi, who managed to keep focused on high-intensity interval training during his two-hour yard sessions, along with some other inmates.

The majority of the offender population are drug offenders, according to Francisco.

“They come in with certain lifestyles, and they’re scrawny,” he said. “But once they go out, they’re fit because of the food they eat, the time they spend exercising. That’s the irony.”

A number of inmates also get out of prison benefiting from an education thanks to the Prison School. Around 600 to 800 inmates apply annually to study there; about half of them get selected.

Prison School inmates have access, for example, to the secondary school academic curriculum, which is compressed into one year — which means “they’re very busy (and) have much less free time” than other inmates, said Superintendent of Prisons Wong Jin Wen.

“Median sentence is about three to five years, so if we let them study a compressed syllabus … we allow more inmates to benefit.”

One of them is 41-year-old Iskandar, serving his fifth incarceration. “This time round, I don’t want to waste time in prison. I choose to study because in future, with certificates, it can help me get a better job,” he said.

He almost did not get this chance. Apprehended in possession of 35.31 grammes of diamorphine (or pure heroin) in 2012, he faced the death penalty for drug trafficking.

“I was petrified,” he recalled. “I really thought I was going to die. I even made my will.”

His trial was held in three tranches between January 2015 and June 2018. “My counsel really worked hard, because he was trying to create reasonable doubt … to reduce the sentence,” said the inmate.

“I already told him I didn’t want to go the gallows.”

In the end, he was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane for drug trafficking, drug possession and consumption. He was held in maximum security before he was transferred to Prison School.

He has moved on to take his O levels and intends to take a diploma in logistics and maybe a degree after that, all in Prison School.

“I believe I’m a bright student,” he said. “Unfortunately, I tend to (make) mistakes in my life.

“If I wasn’t given a second chance … maybe I’d be hanged already, I’d be dead by now. So when I have this opportunity, I’ll use it wisely.”

Singapore’s recidivism rate has been reported as among the lowest internationally. But for those who reoffend within two years — like the 22.1 per cent of the 2018 release cohort — this is a snapshot of what life may be like.

They still hope that a better version of themselves will prevail eventually.

“This time, I feel that I really need to change,” said Boon Keng. “Because I’m tired of coming back.”

Watch the documentary Inside Maximum Security here. The final episode airs on Sunday, Feb 6, at 9:00 p.m.