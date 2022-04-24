This psychiatrist has looked into the minds of rapists and killers. Here’s what he’s seen

SINGAPORE: Rapists, murderers and even serial killers — Jaydip Sarkar has seen them all.

When he was working in Singapore at the Institute of Mental Health, he was involved in some of the highest-profile court cases in recent memory.

They include a couple who abused their young child, who later died from scald injuries, and a Nigerian charged with drug trafficking who walked free after years of legal twists, to name just two.

As a forensic psychiatrist, Sarkar assesses accused persons who have been referred by the court, prosecutors, lawyers or the police.

In a career spanning four countries and nearly three decades, he has been called upon to de-escalate a hostage situation and has also come face to face with a killer who dismembered his victim.

No matter how heinous the offence, however, Sarkar believes his job is to “humanise the monster”.

He listens to their life stories and connects with them, he tells CNA Insider in the inaugural episode of Heavy Duty, a podcast series featuring people who deal with the dark side of human nature in their work.