What will it take to revive Forest City, Malaysia’s US$100 billion ‘ghost town’?

JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia: Insurance executive Wafa Aina Wahid’s daily commute to Johor Bahru used to take nearly two hours from the town of Kluang. Her husband was based even further away from her — he was working, and renting a place, in Singapore.

But just recently, the couple made a move that would cut her commuting time by more than half and bring them together again.

They signed a lease for a three-room apartment in Forest City, the US$100 billion mega housing project at the southern tip of Johor, just across from Singapore. And Wafa was “so excited to move”.

“Finally, I’m not going to do a long-distance relationship with my husband,” said the 27-year-old. “He can commute daily (from) here.”

Convenience was not the only reason they seized this opportunity. They were also attracted by the rental.