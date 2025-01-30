From foster care to forever home: Meet 3 youths whose families changed their lives for good

SINGAPORE: When he was in his teens, Eugene Francesco Ong-Nonis used to dodge his friends’ questions about why he looked nothing like his dad and mum.

It was “not normal” to be a foster child, he thought, as most children did not live apart from their biological families. The then secondary school student dreaded the possibility of being teased “(as if he) had no parents”.

Those feelings of insecurity and awkwardness have since faded. Now 24, he has opened up about life with his “big, noisy” blended family who took him in as a baby.

He has even legally changed his name to honour both his blood and foster ties. “It’s my identity,” he said. “Without my foster parents, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”