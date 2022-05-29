‘The lack of humanity eats away at you’: Frontline workers spill out bad encounters on the job

SINGAPORE: Not in the least bit surprised. That was how Bryan Loo felt after reading about the driver who pushed a security guard with his Bentley to get into Red Swastika School earlier this year.

“It’s par for the course,” he said. “This one incident gets published, but I’m pretty sure there are 20 to 30 other instances that go unpublished.”

The 61-year-old driver and his son, who allegedly owns the Bentley, were charged this month in connection with the incident.

When Loo, 36, was a school security officer between 2019 and 2020, there was also one couple who wanted to drive into the school he was at, and they did not want to explain why.

“They could’ve said, ‘My child is sick’ or ‘I have an appointment with the principal’ — anything at all,” said Loo, who told the couple that requiring school visitors to have a valid reason for entering was the Education Ministry’s policy.

But the couple got only “more belligerent”. “At one point, because this was a Catholic school, they said, ‘Do you know that I know the Archbishop personally?’” Loo recounted. They also wanted to take down his particulars.

He had to bite back a sarcastic reply and eventually let them through because they kept inching their car forward. But he ran to the front office to tell the staff about this couple who refused to give a reason for their visit.

On the job at schools for a year, he faced other unreasonable people as well, mostly parents, he told CNA Insider in a Heavy Duty podcast episode featuring frontline workers who see the dark side of human nature at work.