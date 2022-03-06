'Why not get a maid?’ Even battling depression, full-time carer won’t give up on her mum

SINGAPORE: Nadia Daeng’s life changed dramatically when her mother had a stroke.

It was 2019, and the then 36-year-old was working for a global public relations and sports marketing agency in Singapore. She was good at her job and enjoyed travelling the world, attending events and meeting VIPs.

She was renting a flat in the central business district with her eldest brother, Andy, and was in a committed relationship with her partner, Wayne Ree.

But her mother’s health was deteriorating. The septuagenarian had a mild heart attack in September, which made Nadia “start to panic” and to pull back on projects at work.

Then in October, the stroke happened, affecting her mother’s memory, mobility and speech. It was a trigger for her to stop working and become her mother’s full-time carer.

Today, Nadia has battled loneliness and caregiver burnout. Her life is on hold, and she still has no idea where it is heading.

But she has made the best of things as seen in Altered Lives, a four-part series on the disconnect some people suffer and how circumstances change lives.

MAKING SACRIFICES

Despite having to sacrifice her career, it did not take much for Nadia, the youngest of four children, to make the decision. “I always get the question, why don’t you just get a maid?” she said.

“I don’t see how I’m expected to just leave my mother in the hands of someone she doesn’t know, in such a private and almost … invasive manner on a daily basis.”

Besides, she added, her mother looked after her and her siblings in the same dutiful way when they were children.