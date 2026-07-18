Willing to pay a premium for functional drinks? Here are 5 things you should know first

SINGAPORE: Walk into any supermarket, and you will find a shelf full of functional drinks — selling at a premium, as much as 345 per cent more than a regular soft drink.

Yet, this new market is growing, fuelled by a shift towards wellness and an alcohol-free lifestyle. Consumers willingly pay more, sold on a promise that these beverages will fix their gut, perk them up, relieve stress or sharpen their focus.

Talking Point host Steven Chia, who had not drunk them before, found that they could also be “really tasty” when he sampled a probiotic soda, one that smelt “nice … like lemonade”.

Do functional drinks work, though? Or are consumers just paying for the idea of better health?

Picking eight drinks in various categories, Talking Point had a nutritionist analyse their active ingredients to find out. Here are five things you should know before you hand over your money.

WATCH: Functional drinks — Are you paying for a placebo? (22:52)