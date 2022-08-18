Praised for going from gang to ITE to NUS, this graduate doesn’t want to be stuck with a label

SINGAPORE: There have been some scary moments in Gary Lau’s life: When he was a child and his mother’s boyfriend would abuse her; during his time in a gang as a teen; and at university in his late 20s.

Of these, his four years at the National University of Singapore (NUS) may seem the outlier, free of the violence of the past and culminating in his graduation this year, at age 31, with the highest distinction in social work.

But that belies what the former Institute of Technical Education (ITE) student overcame to get through university, to become the social worker he is today.

“It was quite scary to be in an environment where — I wouldn’t say all, but most — people seem to be able to speak very well,” he said.

“In ITE and poly, even (among) my past gang mates, we just spoke chapalang, broken English … But when I entered uni, I was always reminded, subconsciously or consciously, that I had to speak well so that I won’t feel embarrassed.”