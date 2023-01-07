As kids, he was a computer whiz, she was a maths marvel. How are they faring as teens?

“We didn’t find it unnatural. Neither did we find it disappointing,” said her mother, Sulata. “As life progresses, things will change.

“You should be adaptable to change, (to) how you learn new things. … Shift your focus.”

Aarushi’s father, Shyam, added that “it was okay to let go (of chess)” as design innovation was replacing chess as her creative outlet, and “what she was exploring in design was taking more of her time and attention”.

Her primary interest, meanwhile, has shifted from maths to the study of living things: biology. Although the subject has always intrigued her, it was a 2020 summer course on the psychology of memory that set her on a new path.

Offered by a non-profit academic centre of Johns Hopkins University in the United States catering for advanced school-age learners, the course taught her how the brain is structured and how people receive and store memories. A component, about memory tricks used by people who participate in memory competitions, also interested her greatly.

“That’s what really sparked it,” she said.

The following school year, she joined her school’s neuroscience society and later became its co-leader, organising lessons and creating games.

“I found that process also very enjoyable because while I was creating these lessons, I was obviously learning more about biology and neurobiology,” said the Grade 10 student at the United World College of South-East Asia.

Last year, she signed up for a college-level biology exam.

The content for the exam, offered by the College Board in the US, is usually taught to 17- to 18-year-olds over a year. But Aarushi self-studied in two months. “Everything I saw (in the syllabus) appealed to me,” she said.

It was a “very intensive” couple of months. She studied for about two and a half hours after school on weekdays and four to six hours a day at weekends.