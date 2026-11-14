Where have all the hipsters gone? Once bustling, Tiong Bahru's streets are now quiet

Think of Tiong Bahru and low-rise white flats trimmed with grey or brown nestled among cute lifestyle shops, bustling cafes and hipster restaurants come to mind.



For the operator of Drips Bakery, which has been in the area for 16 years, that's exactly how they remember the neighbourhood in its heyday.



But in recent years, the lack of vibrancy in the estate has led to dwindling footfall.

"Tiong Bahru has slowly lost that hipster attraction," said Drips' founder Jessica Tan.

With sales declining by 25 to 30 per cent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, the cafe, which used to be able to seat up to 60 people at its Tiong Poh Road outlet, has downsized to a takeout-only outlet in nearby Seng Poh Road since last year.

Once bursting at the seams on weekends, the business now primarily serves residents and office workers in the area.

"The footfall in Tiong Bahru has dropped so much, it was impossible to sustain the cafe," said Ms Tan.