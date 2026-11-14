Where have all the hipsters gone? Once bustling, Tiong Bahru's streets are now quiet
Businesses in the neighbourhood are hoping to revive the estate's vibrancy, but residents are enjoying the peace and quiet after years of putting up with crowds.
Think of Tiong Bahru and low-rise white flats trimmed with grey or brown nestled among cute lifestyle shops, bustling cafes and hipster restaurants come to mind.
For the operator of Drips Bakery, which has been in the area for 16 years, that's exactly how they remember the neighbourhood in its heyday.
But in recent years, the lack of vibrancy in the estate has led to dwindling footfall.
"Tiong Bahru has slowly lost that hipster attraction," said Drips' founder Jessica Tan.
With sales declining by 25 to 30 per cent compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, the cafe, which used to be able to seat up to 60 people at its Tiong Poh Road outlet, has downsized to a takeout-only outlet in nearby Seng Poh Road since last year.
Once bursting at the seams on weekends, the business now primarily serves residents and office workers in the area.
"The footfall in Tiong Bahru has dropped so much, it was impossible to sustain the cafe," said Ms Tan.
Further down the road at Hello Arigato cafe, revenue has fallen by 10 to 15 per cent this year compared to last, said its co-founder Colin Chen.
While rising fuel prices have impacted food and beverage (F&B) spending islandwide, his Tiong Bahru outlet is faring worse than his outlets in Joo Chiat and Upper Thomson, which have seen sales fall by 5 to 10 per cent.
These two cafes are among the eight businesses whose owners told CNA they have seen fewer customers in the area, which was once a go-to destination for shoppers and cafe-hoppers.
FROM HIP TO HAS-BEEN?
The historic estate, bounded by Tiong Poh Road, Outram Road and Seng Poh Road, was Singapore’s first public housing estate with 20 blocks of low-rise pre-war blocks that feature residential units and shophouses. These have since been gazetted for conservation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).
Gentrification of the area began in the early 2010s, with older businesses such as hair salons and textile shops making way for cafes, bakeries and artisanal shops.
Spa Esprit Group was among the early movers in Tiong Bahru's transformation into a hipster enclave, opening four establishments between 2010 and 2013 – specialty coffee cafe Forty Hands, bistro Open Door Policy, Tiong Bahru Bakery and men's grooming salon We Need A Hero.
Independent bookstores BooksActually and Woods in the Books also opened shops at Tiong Bahru’s Yong Siak Street in 2011 and 2013 respectively.
Lifetime Tiong Bahru resident Clarence Soh said that the estate was shaping up to be "the next Holland Village" during those years.
"It was vibrant to the extent that a lot of my friends were coming all the way from Woodlands, Jurong and Tampines to Tiong Bahru to drink," said the 46-year-old.
In more recent years, Mr Soh has noticed that tourists and locals were less attracted to the area, as more and more cafes and book stores closed down or moved out.
"Last time you could see here, on normal days, tourists were walking around, taking pictures of our estate, but right now, it's so rare to see this," he said as he gestured to the quiet streets in his neighbourhood.
"Everything seems to be dying off."
Indeed, over the last few years, watering holes such as Al Capone's and PS.Cafe, which Mr Soh's friends used to frequent, quietly exited the area.
As did all of Spa Esprit's ventures there except Tiong Bahru Bakery. BooksActually also closed its outlet in the neighbourhood in September 2020, while Woods in the Books moved out in 2024.
While some of these spaces have been replaced by F&B outlets, others have been taken over by gyms, clinics and art galleries.
The decline in F&B options and specialty shops has also impacted hawkers at the nearby Tiong Bahru Market.
Ms Yu Le, who has run Joo Chiat Beef King for the past decade, said that while business during the day has not been affected, there are fewer customers patronising the hawker centre at night.
"Maybe other estates have more varied food offerings, so fewer people are coming here," said Ms Yu, who estimated a 10 per cent drop in business compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lack of patronage has led to a vicious circle: Shops are cutting their losses by closing earlier, leading to customers who do turn up for a meal being left disappointed with the lack of options.
"All the more customers would not want to come," said Ms Yu, who has shifted her closing time this year from 8.30pm to 8pm.
FRICTION WITH RESIDENTS
Businesses pointed to the friction with residents in the area as one of the main pain points of operating in the enclave, and a likely reason why previous tenants left.
Unlike newer Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates, where residential blocks are typically set apart from commercial areas, Tiong Bahru's pre-war flats were built with homes and shops in close proximity. In some cases flat units are just above shops.
This means residents often live just metres away from businesses, with little physical separation.
In other busy neighbourhoods like Joo Chiat, the streets lined with shops are on adjacent streets to residences and rarely next to or below them.
Hello Arigato's Mr Chen said that the proximity of his shops to flats in the Tiong Bahru area meant that he had to make changes to his operations.
For instance, when his store opened last year, he had outdoor seating where customers could chat over drinks.
"But there were residents who complained (about the noise), then we had to remove them," he said.
"We just have to be mindful that it is a unique neighbourhood in a sense that the F&B and the residential units are very intertwined."
This was the same struggle for restaurant and cocktail bar Dirty Supper, which likewise received complaints when it opened in March 2024.
Its owner Peter Smit said that the main doors of the restaurant on Moh Guan Terrace were initially left open throughout its operating hours.
"We didn't take into account that the noise travelled out, but then a couple of people came down (from the residential units above) to say that it was a bit loud," he said.
Mr Smit said that from then on, he closed the restaurant doors at 10.30pm so the noise was contained and diners' conversations didn't flow out into the streets.
He also advises customers not to stand outside the restaurant to chat when they leave the premises late.
"It's about having respect for those who live here as well, and trying to work together with them," he said.
While Mr Chen has adapted his business and no longer receives complaints from residents, he lamented the missed opportunity to enliven the streets around his cafe.
He said the constant threat of complaints has left businesses "scared or not willing" to make changes to their shopfronts to attract customers.
"We would love to use the outdoor area ... because it's in our interest to make the street more vibrant, to get more people to walk around the area, and obviously without that element it's less attractive (for customers)," he said.
But not all businesses see Tiong Bahru's quieter streets as a sign of decline.
Mattress and bedding retailer Heveya, which opened its flagship showroom in the estate in 2016, recently refurbished its premises along Eng Hoon Street.
Its Singapore country manager Bryan Goh said the neighbourhood's changing character was part of its "natural evolution rather than a decline in its appeal".
He added that Tiong Bahru was no longer defined by a particular crowd or type of business, but by the diversity of establishments and communities that coexist there.
RESIDENTS WELCOME A QUIETER TIONG BAHRU
While businesses are lamenting losses and restrictions on how they can operate, a number of residents in the area are largely grateful that the interest in their neighbourhood has died down.
Retiree Michael Tan said that he has come to enjoy the quiet in the estate, especially in the evenings.
"Those who are doing business, of course they will find that it will affect their profits," said the 75-year-old, who has lived in the area his whole life.
"But for residents, we love it because of the peaceful nature of the space. As you can see, it's not as rowdy as some newer neighborhoods."
Mr Linus Loh, a resident of seven years, said another perennial bugbear for residents was the parking and traffic situation.
Parking used to be scarce on the weekends and, as many roads in the area are narrow and one-way, they were prone to congestion, he said.
"Once a vehicle broke down and the whole road was jammed. There was no way anyone could turn out," said the 58-year-old, who works in the hospitality industry.
He noted that the previously busy Eng Hoon Street became pedestrianised in 2023, adding that this means it is even more important that the area not become overcrowded with visitors.
Mr Loh said that businesses that end up surviving in Tiong Bahru are those which also cater to the residents, and not just visitors.
"You can't rely on the crowds from other parts of Singapore to come. How often do they come down?" he said.
You can't rely on the crowds from other parts of Singapore to come. How often do they come down?
In response to CNA's queries on what was being done to promote the vibrancy of the neighbourhood, the URA said that Tiong Bahru is "primarily a residential neighbourhood".
Its spokesperson added that its conservation guidelines protect Tiong Bahru's "distinctive architectural character and heritage value", while its land use planning approach safeguards the area's residential character.
URA also said that it has not received recent feedback on disamenities arising from approved commercial uses within the estate.
"There is also transparency on where commercial uses can be allowed to provide amenities to serve residents and contribute to the vibrancy of the area," it said.
IS A TIONG BAHRU REVIVAL ON THE CARDS?
Mr Smit of Dirty Supper said that businesses in the area "all want it to be busier" for the sake of improving business, which has fallen by about 20 to 30 per cent in the past year.
"But in saying that, there's a way to make it busier but not getting into the trap of 'messy busy'," he said.
He pointed to the efforts at Joo Chiat, where various public and private agencies organised a car-free day early in October.
"I don't know how feasible it is for Tiong Bahru, but it is nice to see other areas doing programmes to make it different (for visitors)," he said.
Mr Chen said that his Hello Arigato branch at Joo Chiat benefitted from the car-free day initiative, with business improving during the initiative and in the weeks following.
He said he is speaking to "some parties" including other businesses in the area to "try and do something in Tiong Bahru" such as a public event or festival.
"It could be like a weekend market, with small Singapore businesses setting up shops, and free live performances for everyone, with activities for the kids to participate in," he said.
He added that Tiong Bahru, just like Joo Chiat, has an interesting mix of small businesses and historical sites.
To ensure minimal disamenities, the event could be run during the day, so that residents are not disturbed by noise at night, he added.
"Residents just have to understand that actually we can be mindful when we do stuff, and not disrupt everyone's way of life," he said.
HIGHLIGHTING HERITAGE
Over breakfast at a coffee shop in Tiong Bahru, Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Foo Cexiang, told CNA that while residents in the area "do enjoy their peace and quiet", there are still ways to keep the neighbourhood attractive to visitors.
Mr Foo, who is also Minister of State for Manpower and Trade and Industry, said he and his team have been focused on activities that highlight Tiong Bahru's heritage.
For example, they have held cooking classes where heritage brands and hawkers from Tiong Bahru market teach participants how to cook their dishes.
Other food-centric initiatives include the fortnightly "kampung cookhouse" where residents hold a potluck with traditional dishes and fairs where local businesses such as Hello Arigato set up stalls.
Earlier this year, there was also an interactive heritage trail with live actors, done in collaboration with National Heritage Board.
Just last month, a woman approached Mr Foo and his team about a pre-war flat in Tiong Bahru that she had inherited from a deceased relative.
The flat's interior had remained untouched, retaining distinctive architectural features reminiscent of a London townhouse, including a chimney system.
Such pre-war flats were originally equipped with wood- or charcoal-burning kitchen stoves connected to vertical flues that channelled smoke outdoors – a feature often hacked away and rarely found in units today.
"We are seeing whether we can convert that into a museum, so you can see how the inside of the old flat looks like," Mr Foo said.
Ultimately, he said that the area has shifted from being a hipster enclave to a "living environment" for the residents.
Given the area's rich heritage, Mr Foo hopes that Tiong Bahru still continues to attract visitors such as families and anyone interested to learn about the area's history.
"Basically, Tiong Bahru is not just another cool dining area," he said.