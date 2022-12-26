I grew my cryptocurrency portfolio by 8 times. Then I blew it on a scam

Sajid Ikram, 49, is an IT entrepreneur living in Canada. This is an edited version of his story, as told to CNA Insider.

EDMONTON, Canada: Actually, the scammers didn’t reach out to me first. I was the one who added one of them.

It all started in August last year when Facebook recommended a Nydia Chen to me as one of the “people you may know”. And I’m like, “Why does Facebook think I should connect with this person?”

To find out, I added her as a friend.

We chatted a little via Facebook and, when I asked her what she did, she replied that she was a cryptocurrency analyst. That’s probably why Facebook connected us.

I live in Edmonton, Canada, and I’ve been in the technology industry my whole life. I started dabbling in crypto in 2017, but only got into it properly at the end of 2020, when the whole scene started heating up.

I started with maybe C$30,000 (S$30,800) and by May or June last year, my portfolio was worth about eight times that.

It was around this time when there was a crypto crash. I was keeping my coins in a ledger wallet but because things move fast in crypto, I needed my coins available and easier to move.

At the time I met Nydia, I was looking to either take out some money or find a way to grow my portfolio more. You could say I was vulnerable.