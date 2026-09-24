She was a ‘guardian angel’: Reunions with teacher and former helper stir emotions online

SINGAPORE: As a young boy living in a children’s home, Dino Isaac used to wish his Primary 3 teacher, Teresa Lee, could adopt him.

Two decades later, their emotional reunion revealed that those feelings went both ways. To his surprise, Lee, now 44, told him she had “similar thoughts”. But she was not married at the time, so she “kept the thought” to herself.

Dino, whose childhood was marked by abuse and homelessness, was placed in a children’s home at age five.

Lee was his form teacher for just half a year, but she was at Jin Tai Primary with him for another two years before transferring to another school. She nurtured his musical talent and made him feel seen and valued.