Atypical ‘journalists’ probe Gurmit Singh’s speeding scandal, insecurities on The Assembly
What happens when a group of neurodivergent individuals get to quiz big names like Gurmit Singh and President Tharman? The Assembly brings open conversations to the forefront, in a format that is the first of its kind in Asia.
SINGAPORE: Gurmit Singh’s comedic talent has put him in the spotlight for decades, but nothing quite like the interview the 59-year-old took part in recently — conducted by neurodivergent individuals.
The rules were simple: There was no subject off-limits, no question turned away. That meant recounting his experience appearing in court for speeding. The conservative Christian was also asked about his elder daughter, a drag and burlesque performer.
CNA series The Assembly, inspired by France’s Les Rencontres Du Papotin (The Meetings Of Papotin), brought 23 neurodivergent participants together to engage prominent figures and celebrities like him in conversations ranging from hidden regrets to personal dreams.
It marks the first time such a concept is being shown on Singaporean television — and in Asia — with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam among the guests walking into this spotlight.
“I realise they’ll ask any questions that they want, so I’ve closed my CPF account (and) my bank account,” Singh joked before facing his questioners in the first episode, which premiered on Jan 1. “No more credit cards.”
He was not wrong when it came to the questions. Rainer Khoo, 26, who has Williams syndrome, a genetic disorder, did not hesitate to ask: “How embarrassing (was it) that you were caught by the police for speeding?”
Singh admitted: “Oh, that was very embarrassing.”
He recounted how, in 2021, while attempting to get a second opinion from his son about his car’s engine — which made a “tong, tong, tong” sound whenever the car hit 100km/h — he was clocked at 130km/h by a traffic officer.
The officer wasted no time in escalating the matter. And things only worsened before the court. “I think (the judge) got super angry when she saw us. Celebrity, right? You think you can get away with the law?” described Singh.
“Having said that, I also accept the fact that I was speeding. … That’s why I went on social media and apologised for not being a good role model.”
The conversation had crossed into personal terrain earlier, when Stephanie Fam, 39, who has cerebral palsy, asked how he came to accept that his elder daughter, Gabrielle, was an icon in Singapore’s queer community.
“She’s taken that path, and it was difficult at first,” replied Singh, about to tear up.
“We may have differing opinions of things and career paths and life choices, but she’s still my flesh and blood. I’ll still be there in the blink of an eye if she needs me.”
He drew a parallel between her journey and his own decision to pursue acting. “My parents had high hopes for me to become a lawyer, a judge or … a policeman. And then I became this comedian,” he said.
“As a parent, as long as she’s happy, I’m happy.”
Carefully researched, the questions posed in The Assembly’s five episodes are the result of months of preparation, with the group of neurodivergent individuals stepping up as non-professional journalists ready to ask the tough stuff.
DID HE WISH HE’D GROWN UP IN ANOTHER FAMILY?
For his part, Singh took the questions in his stride.
“Did you ever wish you were born into another family when you were younger?” asked Durkeswaran Krishnan, 18, who also has cerebral palsy.
Singh shared that, as a child, he harboured resentment about being poor. He recalled thinking his mother was “the stingiest mother in the world” when she refused to buy him a five-cent ice cream at age eight or nine.
To save for a S$2 Filet-O-Fish meal at McDonald’s, he would go without eating during recess for a week.
“Till today, when I go to a new country for work or for holidays,” he said, “I’ll buy a Filet-O-Fish … (and) say, ‘Thank you, God. Now I can eat a Filet-O-Fish anytime I want, and I don’t have to starve any more.’”
Despite the hardships, Singh — who was sleeping on a mattress in the hall of his parents’ two-room flat before he moved out — said he would not trade his upbringing for anything.
“My father was, to me, the epitome of … generosity. (He was) hard-working and kind. I never saw him get angry for no apparent reason. And from my mum, I learnt about hard work, about perseverance and being focused,” he said.
Still, growing up was not without other challenges. At age 10, he developed an inferiority complex, cemented by several incidents, for example, when others told him in the gym: “Gurmit, you’re quite fat.”
He also recalled feeling “uglier than the Elephant Man,” particularly when hosting Miss Singapore Universe in 2002. “My mind was telling me, ‘How dare you be here? This girl is too beautiful to be next to you,’” he said.
But this lingering sense of inadequacy has kept him grounded in an “egocentric” line of work.
“The feedback that I get from (my) colleagues and people on the street is that I’ve stayed humble since day one. And I think an inferiority complex does that to me.”
Emily Yap, 25, could empathise. Diagnosed with dyslexia, she spoke of how people often labelled her as “stupid” as she grew up. Even while pursuing a master’s degree at the National University of Singapore, she doubted her worthiness.
I was sitting in a room full of doctors, and I was like, ‘I don’t think I deserve (to be) here.’”
Singh, who was taken aback by her self-doubt, reassured her: “You have dyslexia, and you did a Master’s. People like me who have no dyslexia can’t even get into university, so take that as a little trophy.”
Naturally, the discussion covered his comedic career too. Joel Lee, 27, who has an autism spectrum disorder, noted how humour often reflects personal views but is coming up against growing sensitivity in today’s environment.
Singh agreed: “In my generation, a lot of things that we said were just said (in) jest — true, pure jokes. … But now, even when we say (something) as a joke, it becomes a huge political or religious or cultural slander.”
He expressed hope for a future in which people can distinguish jokes from serious statements. “We’ve lost the true meaning of ‘joke,’” he said. “We don’t mean no harm.”
RAW HONESTY WITH THE PRESIDENT
The Assembly, featuring interviews with figures like singer Kit Chan, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and radio deejay Joakim Gomez, is more than just a series of conversations.
It provides a space for interpersonal connection, where both guests and neurodivergent individuals can share their stories and emotions honestly. Take, for example, Vincent Ng, 28, who opened up about his childhood while speaking to President Tharman.
After the president shared his experience growing up with his parents, Ng disclosed that his father had scolded and caned him frequently, leaving him with “bad bruises” at times. He said his family later abandoned him because of his autism.
“I felt like I was living in a (torturous) environment until I turned 21 years old,” added Ng, who had to move into a rented room.
His poignant words struck a chord with the president, who offered to stay in touch: “You give me the impression that you have real strength in you. … Let me know how things are going and if you need some help.”
In a similar vein, The Assembly provided a candid exploration of Gomez’s personal experiences, including his parents’ divorce and his ongoing journey with singlehood.
When 23-year-old Filmer Tan, who has pilocytic astrocytoma, a benign brain tumour, asked if Gomez was “scared of girls”, the deejay responded: “I do get shy.
“Like, sometimes … you have a massive crush on (someone). When you speak to that person, you’re like, ‘b-b-b-but’. You start to stammer.”
He later added: “This is therapy now, guys. Thanks so much.”
The Assembly also became a venue for sharing aspirations and finding common ground — for example when Jaspreet Kaur, 44, a dance instructor with Down’s syndrome who had just starred in her first musical, asked Chan about her first musical experience.
The singer recalled the initial hurdles she faced, the feelings of uncertainty and the laughter from others when she performed in Cantonese, especially as she had found the scale of production at the Hong Kong Coliseum “really overwhelming”.
Grace Lee-Khoo, who facilitates the interviews and mentors the budding journalists, commented: “The magic lies in the atypical questions that’ll come up during these sessions.
“There’s no wrong question. … Whatever that comes out from their mouths comes from a really, really pure place.”
The atmosphere grew even more intimate when the cast joined Chan in singing Home — her most iconic song, aptly about finding a sense of community — with Zachary Tan, 20, who is on the spectrum, accompanying on the violin.
“I really enjoyed your questions,” Chan said. “Keep being yourself. … Neurodivergence is cool.”
Watch this episode of The Assembly here. Catch the next episode, featuring President Tharman, at 9pm on Jan 8. More episodes in the same time slot every Wednesday this month.