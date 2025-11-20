From hawker legacy to Michelin fame: How son’s devotion turned into culinary milestone

SINGAPORE: Sumadi Supari’s father was in a hospital bed when he asked his son if the latter wanted to take over the family business.

Sumadi’s grandfather had started their hawker stall in 1973, and his father, Sapari Temon, took over in the 1980s, with Sumadi helping out “on and off” while in secondary school.

When he started working, he helped his father on some evenings at their stall at Adam Food Centre. But his father told him to concentrate on his career first and “not think about the business”, recounted Sumadi, 57.

So he continued as a telecoms engineer for more than 20 years while his father went about serving mee soto and mee rebus, building a loyal following and winning Makansutra and other food awards.