He knew I cared about my family - and used that to scam me out of S$77,000

Name: Pan Han Ni, 34

Status: Single, nurse, Malaysian living in Singapore

I still remember the day I joined Coffee Meets Bagel: Feb 28, 2022.

My friend introduced it to me after she’d met her boyfriend on the app. She told me I needed to expand my social circle, and who knows? Maybe I could meet someone too.

I spend most of my time on my job as a nurse, plus volunteer work, online classes and exercise, so I don’t have time to meet other people. I was living alone in Singapore at the time, while my family were in Malaysia.

The first person I matched with was a man named Chen Xi. From his profile picture, he wasn’t super handsome like a celebrity, but I thought he was friendly and looked gentlemanly.

He said hi. It was around 11pm and I was working, so he asked, “Why do you work so late? You must be very passionate about your work.”

We chatted and continued on WhatsApp. It was a lot of fun, and I felt he had a sense of humour.

HE WAS BELIEVABLE AND SWEET

Chen Xi told me he was working in Singapore — in e-commerce in the clothing industry — and gave me his residential block and street number in Yishun.