Before you renovate your home, watch out for contractors with these red flags

SINGAPORE: Darius Fan has a new three-storey home but is not enjoying the space; instead, he is holed up in one of the rooms with his wife and daughter.

What was meant to be four months of renovation work — mainly carpentry, flooring and lighting — has dragged on for more than nine months.

Among other setbacks: A sliding door between a flight of stairs and a room had a protruding track — despite instructions that it should be recessed — which was unsafe for his four-and-a-half-year-old.

“I went berserk,” he said. “I just told the contractor (to) strip everything.”

A toilet door still cannot close completely, and Fan’s home is only 75 per cent complete. He has overspent by S$10,000 and has lost seven kilogrammes from stress.