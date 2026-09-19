Renovation gone wrong: Family forked out over S$130,000, then their contractor ‘went missing’

SINGAPORE: It was going to be his parents’ retirement home, and the renovation was supposed to cost at most S$80,000.

Errol Lee’s family ended up paying S$216,000 in what became a renovation nightmare as their contractor bailed on them. And the bulk of the money was from his parents’ retirement savings.

It was a high price to pay to get the flat they had planned for. There were warning signs, though, and Lee shared his story with CNA’s Money Mind to unpack some of these renovation red flags.

At first, he thought, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

His family had received a few other quotations in the range of S$130,000 to S$150,000 — “way above” their budget — before they went with their contractor. Price was a reason, and they also “thought his entire setup was quite credible”.