From rough sleeping to shelter evictions: The long journey out of homelessness in Singapore

SINGAPORE: When Hamad Shukri got divorced and sold his marital flat, that was the last time he had a roof over his head.

After paying his ex-wife S$150,000, paying off the loan and returning S$50,000 (including interest) to his Central Provident Fund (CPF) account, he “didn’t even have the money to pay the housing agent”.

The 64-year-old has been homeless and sleeping rough for about six years.

For 82-year-old Yeo Aik Koon and her boyfriend, it was only recently that they were sleeping rough. They had been renting a room, but when the lease came up for renewal, they moved out.