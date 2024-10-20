Hongkongers embrace mainland retirement, while mainland seniors battle pension problems

HONG KONG: For many Hongkongers, retirement is more about achieving financial stability than co-ordinating travel plans. Yet, many are finding a way to do both.

An increasing number of retirees are relocating to the mainland, where they can escape the high costs of living back home and stretch their dollars.

Mandy Lam, 58, is one who hopes to join their ranks. As a beautician, she earns between HK$20,000 (S$3,380) and HK$30,000 a month.

With daily expenditure of at least HK$500, however, and the occasional HK$1,000 splurge “on random things”, she worries as she nears the age of 65 that her income will not support a comfortable retirement in Hong Kong.