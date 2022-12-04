Would you take in a homeless person? These Singaporeans did, and here’s why

WHEN BOUNDARIES ARE CROSSED

The Lims acknowledged that they might not be prepared for the worst.

There were times, other hosts recounted, when guests crossed boundaries. This happened to Trina* and her husband, who opened up their home in 2020 for a woman in her 30s they had heard about from the Homeless Hearts of Singapore.

They declined to elaborate on her “challenging” circumstances at the time.

But before agreeing to be hosts, they had the “same concerns most people would have”, said Trina, 28. “Theft, harassment, lack of privacy, being stuck with a difficult person and not being able to get along.”

Most of their fears came true.

While the couple had set ground rules for the stay — for example, the guest had to clean her room and bathroom — she did not abide by them.

The rug in the guest bathroom would be soaked, and there would be muddy footprints, said Trina. Reminders to her fell on deaf ears.

“This made me feel like she didn’t respect our house rules, even though she was only made to do the minimum,” said Trina.

Managing their guest’s expectations was another challenge. Trina provided her with emotional support, but that led to the expectation of constant companionship, she said. “When I wasn’t home, she’d call and ask where I was and when I’d be back.”

Being an introvert, Trina was left “exhausted”.

WHEN DO THEY LEAVE?

When they began hosting, Trina and her husband wanted the woman to feel like she was free to stay until her circumstances eased, so they did not set a cutoff date. In hindsight, that was a “mistake”, said Trina.

The woman’s situation improved over her three months staying with them, but she did not mention when she would leave, said Trina.

The woman also did not have a good relationship with her social worker, so the couple felt they had to handle the situation on their own.

“I was quite desperate to have some certainty … so I pressed her for a proper response. That was when she started shutting us off,” said Trina. “The atmosphere at home was tense and awkward.”

Eventually, their guest settled on a date to move out. She remains in touch with Trina and her husband.

While the couple have not closed the door on the possibility of being hosts in future, they have “many apprehensions”. They felt “alone in the whole endeavour” as their families were not supportive of the idea.

The prospect of not having a definite timeline for a stay is also “very daunting”, said Trina.

According to Abraham Yeo, co-founder of the Homeless Hearts of Singapore, the “greatest unhappiness” is not so much about the length of stay as the “uncertain” extensions.

His family, too, had once hosted a guest — a single mother with a toddler — beyond what he was comfortable with: A year instead of six months. Her social worker repeatedly told him of delays in securing her a flat