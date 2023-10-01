After hottest summer in 174 years, how prepared is Asia for more extreme heatwaves?

SICHUAN and SEOUL: Last year, when China experienced its worst heatwave since national records began in 1961, the impact on Wang Guoning’s maize farm in Sichuan province was devastating.

“The maize was so dry it resembled tinder, like it could ignite. So many plants died,” recalled the 33-year-old. “Basically, everything was ruined, and we had no income.”

This summer, the heat returned with a vengeance and even hit 52.2 degrees Celsius in China’s north-west Xinjiang province. Several provinces including Sichuan experienced drought and forest fires.

Having learnt from experience, however, Wang started planting more than 20 days earlier this time, producing a crop prior to the adverse conditions. “We managed to (get) the … timing (right),” she said. “So we’ve cut our losses due to drought.”

Nonetheless, China saw a drop in its summer grain harvest. Thermal stress causes maize, for instance, to crop early, which means smaller corn kernels than usual and thus reduced yields.