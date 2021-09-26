‘Not just for people with big problems’: How art therapy can unlock hidden trauma

SINGAPORE: When Deanna (not her real name) first started going for art therapy last year, it was to heal from a bad patch at work and pandemic-related stress. But the sessions also uncovered some hurts she thought she'd recovered from: A bad breakup from nine years ago.

“In those nine years, I’ve been in two other relationships,” she said. “To me and to everyone else around me, I’d moved on already.” Yet, one directive during her session — to draw someone standing in the rain — triggered memories of the fiance who cheated on her. Never mind that it was only a “stickman” that she had drawn.

“It was a very painful memory... A very dark time in my life. It was interesting to me that I (was) somewhat stuck in that time,” said Deanna, 30, who requested anonymity.

The 18 sessions she went through involved doing picture collages, free doodling, plasticine modelling and other art-related activities. They helped bring back memories from her childhood that made her realise why she did not process her breakup well or handle subsequent relationships properly.

Such incidents are what art therapist Buvenasvari Pragasam, or Buvi, calls traumatic events. Trauma is commonly known as an emotional response to a deeply distressing or disturbing event that affects one’s ability to cope, and a quick Google search throws up examples like being in a war zone or natural disaster.

But few know that distress can result from an embarrassing incident in the past, such as being told off by a parent or a faux pas among friends. Art therapy, said Buvenasvari, can provide a “portal” to unlock trauma that people are often not able to verbalise. And art skills are not needed to reap the full benefits of the experience.